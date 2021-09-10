Delhi Police Chief Lauds Railway Unit for Allowing Rest to Personnel on Special Days

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has lauded the railway unit for allowing the personnel to take rest from duty on their special days such as birthdays and anniversaries. In a letter written to DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh, Asthana took note of the initiative taken by Delhi Police’s railway unit, adding that such steps will strengthen the relationship between the senior and junior officers.

“I have been informed that data containing birthdays of police personnel, their spouses and children, and the anniversary of the employees have been maintained in the Railway Unit. And accordingly, wishes are conveyed to the police personnel and their families,” Asthana said, in the letter dated September 08.

The Commissioner added that the initiative allowing rest days on personal occasions will not only “rejuvenate the personnel” but also develop a sense of belongingness for the organisation.

Asthana further said he was pleased to know that the DCP himself makes calls to police personnel on their important days, which, the Commissioner said, further boosts the emotional connect between the supervisory and the subordinate ranks.

The Commissioner praised Singh for the innovative initiative to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of his subordinate officers.

According to an India TV report, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Staff Officer of the Commissioner, Romil Baniya, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra have suggested other units of the Delhi Police take similar initiatives to boost the morale of the personnel.

Asthana had recently succeeded S.N. Shrivastava as the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He took charge on July 28. However, his appointment has been challenged in the Delhi High Court. The court has sought a reply from the Centre over the PIL. After the Centre asked for more time, the high court has now listed the matter for September 16.

