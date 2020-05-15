INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Chief Stresses on Sending Daily Diaries Online amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Image for representation. (PTI)

Making daily dairy paperless is another move towards digitisation, police officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has stressed on the need to send daily diaries online and adopt digital technology to save paper.

Daily diaries feature details of the cases registered at a police station, complaints received and the arrests made by the staff of a police station. They are sent every morning by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police stations to their respective assistant commissioners of police (ACPs).

The ACPs forwards them to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of their respective districts who in turn forward it to the joint commissioners of their respective police range.

"Since the daily diaries are being received online, except for special reason, hard copies may not be printed. All may view the daily diaries online and take necessary action. We may adopt to newer technology and save paper. All concerned need to be briefed accordingly," the order by Srivastava said.

The order was signed on Thursday and marked to all Special Commissioners of Police and Joint Commissioners of Police. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the daily diaries are being sent online to seniors.

