Delhi Police Cites Rise in Sale of Tractors as Indication of Conspiracy for R-Day Violence: Report

Delhi Police has cited a “rise” in sale of tractors in Punjab and Haryana between November 2020 and January 2021 as an indication of a “a deep-rooted, well-orchestrated conspiracy” for the Republic Day violence.

The Indian Express exclusively reviewed the chargesheet that said, the “sale of tractors rises to a considerable extent rapidly in a well-orchestrated conspiracy and with the sole object…to take tractors to Delhi for agitation and protest.”

According to the chargesheet, Punjab saw the biggest increase in sale of tractors in these three months. Tractor sales went up by 94.30 per cent in December 2020, when 1,535 tractors were sold, as compared to December 2019, when 790 tractors were sold, it says.

The Delhi Police has named 37 farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav, in an FIR in connection with the violence that took place during a tractor rally by farmers, officials said on Wednesday. Police said they will investigate their role.

Police have registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured. A total of 200 people have been detained. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws.

A total of 153 police personnel were injured, with two of them in ICU, after rioting farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Clashes broke out at multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day. A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble. In a statement, the police said protesting farmers violated the conditions agreed on for their tractor parade.

Farmers, atop tractors, on motorcycles and some on horses, broke barricades to enter the city at least two hours before they were supposed to start the tractor march at noon sanctioned by authorities. Steel and concrete barriers were broken and trailer trucks overturned as pitched battles broke out in several parts of the city. As tension spiralled, a home ministry official said additional paramilitary troops will be deployed. The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately but officials suggested it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here