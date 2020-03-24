Delhi Police Clear Iconic Shaheen Bagh Protest Site Amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Road to be Opened After 3 Months

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Delhi Police cleared the near empty Shaheen Bagh protest site on Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus outbreak, bringing curtains down on the three-month-old agitation led by Muslim women against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said.

Delhi: Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4IYvGCqyFL — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Kalindi Kunj road, which had been closed for traffic for three months, will reportedly be opened soon amid the lockdown in the national capital.

The crowd at the usually bustling tent had been scaled down to five protesters on Sunday following the call for Janata Curfew to arrest the spread of coronavirus. Sanitisers and masks had been arranged in enough numbers, and the protest site was being disinfected at regular intervals, a protester said.

Marking a symbolic presence, the protesters had left their slippers and sandals at the site. "We are not ending the protest, come what may. But we are aware of the danger posed by Covid-19, so we adopted this type of protest for the day," Khurshid Alam, one of the organisers of the protest, had said on Sunday.

Alam further said that the women above 60 and children were not allowed at the protest site.

The anti-CAA protest has been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year.

