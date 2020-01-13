Delhi Police Closes Baba Gang Nath Marg Near JNU Due to Demonstrations

New Delhi: After opening the road on Sunday, the Delhi police on Monday have again closed both carriageways of Baba Gang Nath Marg from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstrations, Traffic Police informed.

The Baba Gang Nath Marg, leading to JNU's main entrance gate, had been mostly closed by the police after the January 5 violence in the university campus, a Delhi Traffic Police official told IANS. The road was opened on January 10 and Sunday, but have been closed again, the official added.

"Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Monday morning.

Violence swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5, as several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods.

