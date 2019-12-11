Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Collected over Rs 75 Lakh in Fine for 'Odd-Even' Scheme Violations, Says Govt

The amount collected by Delhi Police was deposited in the account of the Transport Department and the Delhi government.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Collected over Rs 75 Lakh in Fine for 'Odd-Even' Scheme Violations, Says Govt
Image used for representation.

New Delhi: Delhi Police has collected over Rs 75 lakh from commuters for violating the 'Odd-Even' car rationing scheme in the national capital, where it was in place from November 4-15, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Transport Department, Delhi government and Delhi Police have reported that after the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 came into effect from September 1 this year, all traffic challans are forwarded to a virtual court or courts of regular metropolitan magistrates, as the case may be, for taking cognisance of traffic violations committed by the motorists, Minister of State in the Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy said in a written response.

"However, during the implementation of 'Odd-Even' scheme with effect from November 4 to November 15, a total of Rs 75,24,000 was collected by Delhi Police from violators as compounding amount for violation of the 'Odd-Even' scheme as powers to compound the violation of 'Odd-Even' scheme was delegated to the officials of the Delhi Police by the Delhi government during implementation of the scheme," Reddy stated.

The compounding amount so collected by Delhi Police was deposited in the account of the Transport Department and the Delhi government, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram