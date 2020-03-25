Delhi Police Commissioner Admits to Misconduct by Cops during Coronavirus Lockdown

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Wednesday admitted that he has received several complaints about misbehaviour by policemen during the lockdown. However, he issued guidelines through an audio statement and asked them to be more careful.

He said: "Several complaints of misconduct by the police during the lockdown have been received. The police should not do this. They should, rather, assist people in dealing with the difficulties during the pandemic outbreak. The Delhi Police should not only help the people but also the animals during this hour of crisis."

"It is our duty to understand the needs of a common man and solve them in a convenient manner," he added.

He said the entire nation is under a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is the duty of the police to take care of the common man. "We should be careful that no elderly person should get into trouble during the crisis. The police should not obstruct in the distribution of essential commodities. They should also see that the people who bring their pets out should not be troubled."

The police should cooperate with those who are going for home delivery. No one should face trouble during the lockdown, he added.

He asked the police not to unnecessarily stop those who are related with the healthcare services.

