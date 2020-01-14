Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Retires on Jan 31, 2 Emerge as Frontrunners for Top Post
According to sources, 1985-batch officer Subodh Jaiswal (Mahrashtra cadre), SM Sahay (Jammu and Kashmir cadre) are two frontrunners for the post of Delhi Police Commissioner.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Delhi to soon get a new Police Commissioner as CP Amulya Kumar Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said on Tuesday.
"Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Amulya Kumar Patnaik, IPS: 1985, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall stand retired from government service with effect from 31.01.2020," it stated. The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it added.
According to sources, 1985-batch officer Subodh Jaiswal (Mahrashtra cadre), SM Sahay (Jammu and Kashmir cadre) are two frontrunners.
A report stated that Jaiswal and Sahay are being considered on the basis of their experience in dealing with terrorism and intelligence. Jaiswal was earlier Mumbai Police commissioner and is currently serving as DGP of Maharashtra. Sharma was serving in CBI and is currently in CRPF.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone’s Film Earns Rs 21.37 Crore
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
- Shibani Dandekar Goes to Dinner with Farhan Akhtar's Daughters and Rest of the Family
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile