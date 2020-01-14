Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Retires on Jan 31, 2 Emerge as Frontrunners for Top Post

New Delhi: Delhi to soon get a new Police Commissioner as CP Amulya Kumar Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

"Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Amulya Kumar Patnaik, IPS: 1985, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall stand retired from government service with effect from 31.01.2020," it stated. The order has been issued with the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it added.

According to sources, 1985-batch officer Subodh Jaiswal (Mahrashtra cadre), SM Sahay (Jammu and Kashmir cadre) are two frontrunners.

A report stated that Jaiswal and Sahay are being considered on the basis of their experience in dealing with terrorism and intelligence. Jaiswal was earlier Mumbai Police commissioner and is currently serving as DGP of Maharashtra. Sharma was serving in CBI and is currently in CRPF.

