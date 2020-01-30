Delhi Police Commissioner Gets a Month's Extension After EC Nod to MHA Plea Ahead of Feb 8 Polls
The Home Ministry had sought permission to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, a ministry official said.
File photo of Amulya Kumar Patnaik.
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday got a month's extension after the Election Commission extended his tenure in view of assembly polls in the national capital.
The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre is set to retire on Friday. The Home Ministry had sought permission to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, a ministry official said.
As Delhi is poll-bound, the poll panel's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here.
Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January, 2017. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Claims Asim Riaz Used to Hit on Her, Shilpa Shinde Calls Her 'Sidharth's Puppet'
- Watch: Viral Video Shows How a Priest Was 'Forced' to Perform Saraswati Puja in Bengal
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- 'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out