Delhi Police Commissioner Gets a Month's Extension After EC Nod to MHA Plea Ahead of Feb 8 Polls

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday got a month's extension after the Election Commission extended his tenure in view of assembly polls in the national capital.

The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre is set to retire on Friday. The Home Ministry had sought permission to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, a ministry official said.

As Delhi is poll-bound, the poll panel's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here.

Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January, 2017. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.

