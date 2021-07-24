Delhi Police Commissioner Gets Power to Apprehend Anyone Under NSA

Delhi police commissioner can now arrest anyone under National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, a notification issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said.
(details awaited)
Delhi police officers deployed outside Red Fort.
