Delhi Police Commissioner Reviews Security Measures ahead of Republic Day and Assembly Polls

New Delhi: In view of Republic Day celebration and February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday held meetings with senior officers, personnel and emphasised on anti-terror measures, crime prevention and security arrangements in the national capital, officials said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner directed personnel to be utmost alert and take preventive action keeping in view of anti-terror measures like tenant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy foot fall areas.

In the meeting, Patnaik emphasised on the need for impartial and professional conduct of all ranks of police personnel, action against illicit liquor and fire arms.

Police personnel have been asked to focus on joint border checking and patrolling. They have been instructed to keep a check on border pickets to avoid the movement of illegal liquor, arms and narcotics, according to police.

In view of elections, the commissioner has asked his personnel to take stringent action against muscle men to avoid interruption in electioneering process and have been asked to lay special focus on security of rallies of all political parties.

Besides, he directed police to take constant and concerted action against street criminals moving with firearms.

The Police Commissioner also interacted with the beat constables and division staff on the occasion and motivated them for best performance.

