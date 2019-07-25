Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Police Constable Absconding After Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Domestic Help

A case under the POCSO Act and IPC sections has been registered. The accused, in his late 40s, is at large and police have formed teams to nab him.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable is on the run after allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help in outer Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday early morning when the accused and the minor girl were the only ones in the house, while the policeman's family was away, they said.

According to a senior police officer, a case under the POCSO Act and IPC sections has been registered. The accused, in his late 40s, is at large and police have formed teams to nab him, they said.

He was posted in the Tis Hazari court complex, police said. Police are trying to ascertain if the accused had assaulted the minor on previous occasions as well, they said.

In September last year, an assistant commissioner of police was booked for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. ​

