Delhi Police Constable Arrested under POCSO for Raping Minor Girl
The girl's family members, along with the local residents had gathered outside the police station and surrounded it to press for the accused constable's arrest.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Police said that the incident happened on Thursday following which the victim's family approached the New Usmanpur Police Station here.
Senior police officers have taken steps to dismiss the constable from service.
The police, however, did not provide any additional information related to the case.
