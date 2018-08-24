English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Police Constable Dismissed After Bizman Accuses Him of 'Cheating', 'Honey-Trap'
The action was taken on a complaint filed by a businessman on Tuesday alleging that the constable posted in Rohini's Vijay Vihar Police Station, along with a woman, honey trapped him and demanded Rs 7 lakh. They even threatened the businessman to implicate him in a false case of rape if he did not pay the amount, a police officer said.
(Image for representation only)
New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was dismissed from service in connection with his alleged involvement in a case of honey trapping and cheating, police said on Friday.
The action was taken on a complaint filed by a businessman on Tuesday alleging that the constable posted in Rohini's Vijay Vihar Police Station, along with a woman, honey trapped him and demanded Rs 7 lakh, they said.
They even threatened the businessman to implicate him in a false case of rape if he did not pay the amount, a police officer said.
In his statement to police, the businessman said he came in contact with the woman through Facebook and even met her couple of times in the city. The businessman paid only Rs 3 lakh to them, the officer said.
They often threatened him over phone. Based on his statement, a case was registered and the constable arrested, police said.
On interrogation, the constable disclosed details of other accused involved in the crime, the officer added.
The woman and her associates are absconding, he said, adding a police investigation is underway.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
