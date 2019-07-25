Delhi Police Constable Rapes 14-year-old Girl at His Residence; Absconding

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Delhi police head constable in outer Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused and his domestic help were alone in the house, they said.

According to a senior police officer, after getting the information about the incident, a case under POCSO and IPC sections has been

registered.

The accused, in his late 40s, is absconding and police have formed teams to nab him, they added.