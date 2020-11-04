Delhi Police Constable Run Over by BMW for Stopping Driver from Celebrating Birthday on Road

A Delhi Police constable on duty was hit by a BMW after the driver was stopped from creating a ruckus on the road while celebrating his birthday. The incident took place on the intervening night of November 3-4.

DCP Southeast District RP Meena said two constables - Ankur and Jitender - were patrolling on their bike. At 12:05 am, they reached H Pocket Market in Sarita Vihar where they saw a BMW parked near an ATM. A cake was kept on the top of the car and a few boys were making noise.

When the constables asked them to return home, they refused and started arguing. One of them said they are locals and that the birthday party will be held there only. They also issued threats.

Constable Ankur called the emergency response vehicle (ERV) of Sarita Vihar police station. On seeing it, the youths ran away and were followed by the ERV. The BMW then took a turn and ran towards the ABC Pocket.

"When both the constables signaled them to stop, the car driver tried to hit constable Ankur. He jumped and saved himself. The driver then his car on Ct Jitender with the intention to kill him and ran over his car which crushed his legs," said DCP Meena.

The car was chased and found that it had hit a juice corner near Umer Masjid on Khadar Mod. One person was also found injured at this spot.

"During the inspection of the car, it was found that door of the car was open. Beer bottle was lying inside the car. Airbags were also open," said DCP Meena.

The police found that the vehicle is in the name of Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad. He gave his vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep, a resident of Delhi's Madanpur khadar. A mobile phone belonging to Kuldeep, who was celebrating his birthday, was found in the vehicle.

Both persons are absconding. The teams are raiding various places to arrest them.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and MV Act.