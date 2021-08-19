Delhi Police Constable Sacked for Involvement in Organised Crime

A Delhi Police constable was dismissed from his service for allegedly being involved in organised crime, officials said on Thursday. The constable, posted at Paharganj police station, faced the action on Wednesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Jasmeet Singh dismissed constable Amit after he was found indulging in organised crime. A senior police officer said the action was taken against Amit following a departmental inquiry. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Paharganj police station was also sent to district lines.

A firing incident was reported on Saturday, day before the Independence Day, in Paharganj area between two groups over gambling.

