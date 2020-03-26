Delhi Police Constable Suspended for Damaging Vegetable Carts During Coronavirus Lockdown
A policeman removes air from the tyre of a labourer carrying vegetables to dissuade people from crowding outside a market during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable posted in the central district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly damaging vegetable carts during the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
The constable has been identified as Rajbir. He was posted at Anand Parbat Police Station, they said.
In the short clip, the constable can be seen overturning three vegetable carts one by one.
According to the police, the video surfaced online on Wednesday, following which the constable was suspended on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava asked on-duty officials that he had received reports of "misconduct" by some personnel with essential services staffers.
"I urge police personnel to use masks and sanitisers regularly and maintain social distancing during their duties. We have heard about the misconduct of police during checking. There would be no hustle during checking of essential services staff such as doctors and home delivery agents," Shrivastava had said.
