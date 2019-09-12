Bootlegger, His Family Thrash Delhi Police Constable on Duty, Tear His Uniform for Trying to Arrest Them

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a man, his wife and mother for allegedly being involved in illegal sale of liquor and narcotics and attacking a cop, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sumit (28), Pinky (27) and Shanti Devi (50), they said.

According to police, on Tuesday night, the family assaulted a police constable, tore his uniform, and snatched his mobile phone in outer Delhi's Hind Vihar area.

They tried to snatch his service pistol but the constable managed to save it and escaped to save himself, the police added.

In a video of the incident doing the round on social media, a policeman was seen being thrashed by two women when he was trying to get hold on a man. There were many onlooker to the incident but no one intervened to pacify or save the constable, a senior police officer said.

The officer added that Sumit is a repeat offender and several FIRs have been registered against him at Prem Nagar police station for bootlegging and selling narcotic items.

The accused was asked by police to visit Prem Nagar police station for questioning in a case but he was evading it. The constable went to visit his house to look for him.

The constable held Sumit and was getting him to police station when he was attacked by his wife and mother. Another constable rushed to get back up and informed other policemen, the officer said.

