Delhi Police Constable's Wife Found Hanging in Ghitorni Village

A Delhi Police constable’s wife allegedly hanged herself at her house in southwest Delhi’s Ghitorni village, officials said on Friday. According to the police, a caller informed them on Thursday evening that his wife and two sons were at home but no one was answering the door.

“Police reached the spot in Ghitorni village and the door of the house was found latched from inside. Police broke the door open and found Rajesh, the wife of constable Sushil, hanging from a ceiling fan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. The couple’s two sons, Samarth (3) and Shresth (3 months), were found unconscious in the bathroom and were rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.

The elder son is stable but the condition of the younger one is critical, they added. The couple got married in 2014, the police said. According to the police, the family members of the deceased have alleged that her husband used to torture her for dowry and also had a relationship with another woman.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)