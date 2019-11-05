Delhi Cop Injured in Clashes With Lawyers Underwent Surgery After Eardrums Were Damaged
The cop suffered severe injuries, including damage to his ear drums, during the clash between police and lawyers at the Tiz Hazari court complex last Saturday.
Police personnel display placards at a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Amit Chauhan, one of the police personnel injured in the clash with lawyers at a Delhi court last week, had to undergo a surgery after his eardrums were damaged in the attack, his wife said.
Chauhan suffered severe injuries, including damage to his ear drums, during the clash between police and lawyers at the Tiz Hazari court complex last Saturday.
"He (Amit) suffered severe injuries on the entire body from his eyes, knee, shoulders and ears," Rajini Chauhan said. "Doctors have advised him for an operation after his ear drums were damaged."
Rajini Chauhan stays with her two-year-old daughter and mother-in-law at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, while her husband has been serving in the Delhi Police for over a decade.
The woman, who is pregnant with her second child, said she had spoken to him in the morning before he left for duty at around 6 am.
"I usually avoid speaking to him during duty hours," she said.
A late evening call on Saturday about her husband getting injured in a minor incident left Rajini Chauhan shocked, but what she did not know was that the incident would bring the entire Delhi Police machinery to a halt.
"It was only yesterday (Monday) when he was discharged from the hospital and brought to Meerut by my relatives, I got to know that he had sustained severe injuries as he was also among the one who was injured in the Tiz Hazari court clash," Rajini Chauhan said.
"Since I am pregnant, my family members hid the fact from me," she added.
Rajini has not been able to speak to her husband much in this regard ever since he returned home as she said he had still not recovered yet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao are the Cutest Dancers in Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge, Watch Video
- Daniel Craig Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks if Phoebe Waller Bridge is a Diversity Hire
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Jadon Sancho and...? Chelsea's January Wishlist Revealed If Transfer Ban is Lifted
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH