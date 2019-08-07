Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delhi Cop Offers to Stand Guard as Tihar Inmate Uses Train Toilet, Then Barges in and Rapes Her

According to a complaint filed by woman, the incident took place on August 3 when she was returning to Delhi after attending a court hearing in Murshidabad.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Cop Offers to Stand Guard as Tihar Inmate Uses Train Toilet, Then Barges in and Rapes Her
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 42-year-old Tihar Jail inmate, who was taken to West Bengal for a court hearing earlier this month, was allegedly raped by a Delhi Police constable in the toilet of a moving train.

According to a complaint filed at the New Delhi Railway Station police station on Monday, the incident took place on August 3 when the woman was returning to Delhi after attending a court hearing in Murshidabad.

The constable was part of the team escorting her back to the national capital.

The woman alleged that she was escorted to the train’s toilet by the two policewomen, but the male constable asked the two to return to their seats, and offered to guard the washroom. After the women constables went back, he barged inside and raped her, Hindustan Times reported.

The constable allegedly also threatened her not to inform anyone. She returned to Tihar Jail and narrated her ordeal to the jail doctor and superintendent, who approached Hari Nagar police station. A zero FIR was lodged and a medical examination conducted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram