Delhi Cop Offers to Stand Guard as Tihar Inmate Uses Train Toilet, Then Barges in and Rapes Her
According to a complaint filed by woman, the incident took place on August 3 when she was returning to Delhi after attending a court hearing in Murshidabad.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A 42-year-old Tihar Jail inmate, who was taken to West Bengal for a court hearing earlier this month, was allegedly raped by a Delhi Police constable in the toilet of a moving train.
According to a complaint filed at the New Delhi Railway Station police station on Monday, the incident took place on August 3 when the woman was returning to Delhi after attending a court hearing in Murshidabad.
The constable was part of the team escorting her back to the national capital.
The woman alleged that she was escorted to the train’s toilet by the two policewomen, but the male constable asked the two to return to their seats, and offered to guard the washroom. After the women constables went back, he barged inside and raped her, Hindustan Times reported.
The constable allegedly also threatened her not to inform anyone. She returned to Tihar Jail and narrated her ordeal to the jail doctor and superintendent, who approached Hari Nagar police station. A zero FIR was lodged and a medical examination conducted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Metz 40-inch Android TV For Rs 17,999 is a Steal Deal
- Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Discounts on Honor 20, Honor 8X, Honor Play and More
- Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'
- Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9 Organises Quran Reading Session to Avoid Ill Omen, Says Report