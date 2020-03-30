Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Police Cordon Off Area in Nizamuddin as People Show COVID-19 Symptoms After Religious Gathering

The gathering of around 200 people was organised without permission from authorities, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Delhi Police Cordon Off Area in Nizamuddin as People Show COVID-19 Symptoms After Religious Gathering
Representative Image. A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, an official said. The gathering of around 200 people was organised without permission from authorities, police said.

"After we learnt that such an event was organised, we served notice to them for violating prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed owing to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus," a senior police official said. "Several people have been taken to hospital after they showed symptoms of coronavirus and are being tested."

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nationwide restrictions were also imposed on the movement of people for 21 days from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The police have been using drones for surveillance in order to check any violations.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

