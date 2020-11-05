Delhi Police Cyber Cell Busts Big Job Fraud Nexus with Over 27,000 Victims

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell (CyPAD) has bust one of the biggest job frauds in the country with over 27,000 confirmed victims and arrested five people in the case.

The gang of five was operating from Hisar in Haryana. According to DCP, Cyber Cell, Ayenesh Roy, this gang created a fake government site of a fictitious entity — Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS) — under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 13,000 fake jobs were offered on the site www.sajks.org and www.sajks.com. The website looked so convincing that even the mainstream media reported the news of 13,000 job openings, said Roy. This led to even more persons falling prey to the fraud.

The mastermind of the racket also runs an Online Examination Centre outsourced for conducting government recruitment tests, police said.

"The mastermind misused the data of job aspirants appearing at his Online Examination Centre for various government recruitment tests. The personal details of candidates appearing at the Examination Centre were used to send targeted messages of job offers in Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS), under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to the gullible victims," said DCP Roy.

According to police, more than 15 lakh SMSes were sent with website link for registration. They also siphoned off more than Rs 1crore 9 lakh. Police, so far, have recovered Rs 48 lakh from the gang and seized multiple phones and laptops.

The police started investigating the case after they received a complaint from a job aspirant complaining about the cheating done by the website. He had applied for various job openings and had paid online fees thinking he would get a government job.

"The police team collected technical details, including digital footprints and money trail of the fraudulent activities run by the fake and bogus website. The fraudsters were using multiple bogus accounts and digital identities to evade police," said DCP Roy.

This gang targeted gullible people who were desperately looking for jobs.

Police, through surveillance, got to know that the accused are withdrawing money from Hisar, Haryana.

One of the accused, Aman Khatkar, was caught red-handed while withdrawing money from an ATM from the bank account linked with the website, in which the money was being transferred from the website’s payment gateway. The other gang members were also apprehended in due course from various parts of Haryana and Delhi.

The five arrested have been identified as Amandeep Khatkari (27), Surender Singh ( 50), – the account holder, Sandeep (32) , the Web Designer and Software Professional handling backend database of the website, Ramdhari, (50) the main mastermind and key conspirator and runs an online examination centre in Delhi by the name Eklavya. Police also arrested Joginder Singh, a 35-year-old man who designed the website.

The account has been seized and frozen. The police also recovered three laptops and seven mobile phones from the accused.

More than 13,000 jobs ranging from accountant, UDC, LDC, ANM, lab attendant, ambulance driver, etc. were being offered on the fake website.