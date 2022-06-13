Delhi Police DCP Sanjay Kumar Suspended After CBI Files Chargesheet for Forging Documents to Clear UPSC

The Delhi government’s home department has suspended 2009 batch DANIPS officer Sanjay Kumar, who has served as Additional DCP (east) and was now posted as DCP 2nd Battalion, following the investigation and charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had registered a case against Kumar in 2020 on the complaint of a resident of Bahadurgarh, Mahabir Singh, who had alleged that the officer used educational qualifications and date of birth documents belonging to another person with the same name, which made him eligible to appear in UPSC and benefit from age relaxation.

“The charge sheet has been filed against the said Sanjay Kumar. DANIPS:2009, by the CBI. And whereas a department proceedings against Sanjay Kumar, the then Addl. DCP/East District, Delhi (now posted as DCP/2″ Bn. DAP Delhi) is to be contemplated. Now therefore, the undersigned, in exercise of the powers conferred of Rule 10 of the CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Sanjay Kumar under suspension with immediate effect,” an order from Delhi Chief secretary says.

“It is further ordered that during the period, this order shall remain in force, headquarters of Sanjay Kumar shall be National Capital of Territory of Delhi and the said Sanjay Kumar shall not have the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority,” order says.

Further, chief secretary Delhi says, “It is also ordered that the said Sanjay Kumar during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal, the leave salary which he would have drawn, had he been on leave on half average pay under FR 53 subject to the furnishing a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed any business, profession or vocation for a profit/remuneration/salary.”

