Delhi Police Denies Permission to AISA, Swaraj Abhiyan for Anti-CAA March in Delhi

Thursday's march will commence from Red Fort and culminate at Shaheed Park near ITO and will include the participation of other civil society groups.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
Protest were seen across the country against Citizenship Bill. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to Left-backed students' body AISA and Swaraj Abhiyan to hold a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19 from Red Fort citing law and order issues, officials said.

However, a functionary of the All India Students' Association (AISA) said the group will go ahead regardless. The permission for the protest march was denied due to law and order and traffic issues, the police said.

Thursday's march will commence from Red Fort and culminate at Shaheed Park near ITO. Other civil society groups will also take part in it, the AISA functionary said. "December 19 is the martyrdom day of (freedom fighters) Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan. We will unite on the special day to resist CAA and also raise our voice against the police brutality in Jamia and AMU campuses," the AISA functionary said.

Hundreds, including students, were injured as protesters clashed with police during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday.

According to the amended Citizenship Act, non-Muslim refugees, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.

