Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Detain Couple With Alleged Links to ISIS for Instigating Anti-CAA Protests

Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg were arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and are alleged to have links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Detain Couple With Alleged Links to ISIS for Instigating Anti-CAA Protests
The couple were identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg.

New Delhi: A couple with alleged links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was arrested from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital, police said.

They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39), said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The couple hail from Srinagar and were residing in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, he said.

“Promoting the Islamic State's ideology of hatred, they were inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state. The couple was also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law,’ Kushwah said.

Interrogation has revealed that they had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. to promote the ideology of the banned ISIS, Kushwah said.

They were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the officer said.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc and incriminating material was seized from their house, he said.

A case has been registered against them and further interrogation is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram