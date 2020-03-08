Delhi Police Detain Couple With Alleged Links to ISIS for Instigating Anti-CAA Protests

New Delhi: A couple with alleged links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was arrested from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital, police said.

They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39), said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The couple hail from Srinagar and were residing in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, he said.

“Promoting the Islamic State's ideology of hatred, they were inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state. The couple was also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law,’ Kushwah said.

Interrogation has revealed that they had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. to promote the ideology of the banned ISIS, Kushwah said.

They were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the officer said.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc and incriminating material was seized from their house, he said.

A case has been registered against them and further interrogation is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.