Delhi Police Detain Couple With Alleged Links to ISIS for Instigating Anti-CAA Protests
Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg were arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and are alleged to have links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module.
The couple were identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg.
New Delhi: A couple with alleged links to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was arrested from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital, police said.
They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39), said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The couple hail from Srinagar and were residing in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, he said.
“Promoting the Islamic State's ideology of hatred, they were inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state. The couple was also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law,’ Kushwah said.
Interrogation has revealed that they had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. to promote the ideology of the banned ISIS, Kushwah said.
They were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the officer said.
Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc and incriminating material was seized from their house, he said.
A case has been registered against them and further interrogation is underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Rented 1-Room Set to Swanky Bungalow, Neha Kakkar's Journey Will Inspire You to Work Harder
- How Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Has Failed to Match up to the Box Office Collections of Baaghi 2
- Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Rock Bikinis on Family Pool Day
- Tamil Nadu Woman Makes Eco-friendly Sanitary Pads to Promote Menstrual Hygiene
- Mumbai Had 1,675 Vehicles Per Kilometre in 2018-2019, Vehicle Density Up 35 Per Cent