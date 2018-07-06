Delhi Police Detain Woman Occult Practitioner Geeta Ma in Burari Case

A female occult practitioner has been detained in the Burari case where 11 members of a family were found hanging under mysterious circumstances last Sunday.In a sting video, the alleged tantric, Geeta Ma can be heard saying she was supposed to meet the family on Saturday.The Delhi Crime Branch, which is probing the deaths, in now investigating the links Geeta Ma could have had with the deceased family. She is currently being interrogated by the police.The woman was the daughter of the contractor who built the Burari house where the matriarch Narayani Devi lived with her family.In the sting video, a few men can be seen pretending to seek help from the occult practitioner and asking her questions on the Burari deaths.She tells the group she had never met the family but knew them through her father. She also adds that the deceased family had come to know of her practices and had asked her to visit them on Saturday (July 7).Police said, “Based on the video evidence, we have detained her and are interrogating Geeta Ma.”Geeta Ma, who has been detained in connection with the Burari case.Ten of the 11 members of the family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on Sunday, while the body of 77-year-old Narayani Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house.Several registers maintained by the younger son of the house, Lalit Bhatia, have revealed that he was into spiritual practices, which the police suspect could have led the family to kill themselves.Eleven pipes discovered on one of the outside walls of the house along with 11 rods have further added to the mystery.On Wednesday, the police had recovered CCTV footage that showed some members bringing stools and wires that were used for their hanging. They had also found 11 diaries which had "psychological musings" and things about attaining "road to God".