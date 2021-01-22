News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Delhi Police EOW Files Cheating Case Against Akali Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police EOW Files Cheating Case Against Akali Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

File photo of Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (ANI)

File photo of Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (ANI)

According to reports, a Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday. According to reports, a Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

The case was registered against Sirsa and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday in connection with the cheating related to the DSGMC, the police said. An investigation is underway, they said.

Further details are awaited.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...