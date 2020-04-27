Delhi Police Escorts 'Baraat' of Bridegroom from Gandhi Nagar to Usmanpur Amid Lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday escorted the 'baraat' of a bridegroom from Gandhi Nagar to Usmanpur to safely reach the venue of the wedding amid the ongoing lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gandhi Nagar, Siddharth Jain was informed by a local resident about the wedding and sought the help from police in reaching the venue at 4th Pushta, Usmanpur in east Delhi, police said.

Jain directed his personnel to escort the bridegroom, Himanshu, and the baraat (wedding procession) from Gandhi Nagar to the venue of the wedding by following social distancing norms, they said.

Only four people were part of the baraat and their private vehicle was escorted by a police team, they added.

