Delhi Police Files Case Against JNU Professor After PhD Student Alleges Sexual Harassment

An FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Atul Johri after a Phd student made some serious allegations against him.According to the complainant, when she had taken admission in JNU in the year 2013, the professor became friendly with her and asked her if she had a boyfriend."He had asked me if I had a boyfriend and if yes then if I had developed physical relationship with him or not," she said.In the FIR, the PhD student has also alleged that Johri's wife had told her one day not to stay in the lab beyond 6pm and engage with him.The complainant further alleged that Johri had made sexually explicit vulgar jokes about lord Shiva and Parvati to her."He used to call me to his chamber and instead of making me sit on the chair he would position me next to himself on the sofa and touch my back and shoulders which was sexually intentional," she alleged in the FIR.In 2014, when she went to the professor to ask for her synopsis, the professor allegedly commented on her private parts and asked her to maintain her figure unlike other girls who are ugly.The complainant further alleged that when she resisted such approaches, the professor said. "C’mon you are an adult."She added that she had told her lab mates about the harassment and even requested the dean to change her lab but in vain.In 2017, when she sent the manuscript of her research paper to him, he allegedly sat on it and did not respond till date, apparently angry over the fact that she had complained.She said that she did not complain to police earlier as she thought that it would hamper her educational progress but when she got to know that he metes out the same treatment to other girls who don’t respond to his sexual endeavours, she went to the police.After protests from JNU students, Johri resigned on Friday. He was charged under sections of molestation and outraging the modesty of women. Johri has not been arrested yet and is supposed to join investigation on Tuesday. Meanwhile, JNU students sat on a hunger strike on Monday demanding the professor's arrest.