Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet Against Actor Leena Maria Paul, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Delhi police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against actor Leena Maria Paul and her husband and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a case related to allegedly duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy of Rs 200 crore. The final report, which was filed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, also named 12 others.

Paul and Chandrashekhar are currently in judicial custody along with some other co-accused in the case for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh put up the charge sheet for consideration on December 1.

The accused are charged with cheating, criminal conspiracy, and other offences punishable under IPC and the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). According to the EOW, Paul and Chandrashekhar, along with others used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and other are also recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case..

