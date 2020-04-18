Take the pledge to vote

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Sharjeel Imam in Seditious Speech Case

Imam was arrested for allegedly instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Sharjeel Imam in Seditious Speech Case
File photo of Sharjeel Imam (in black jacket) with team of Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said.

Imam was arrested for allegedly instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.

Two days after the speech, clashes erupted between Jamia students and police during a march against the amended law.

A senior police officer said the first charge sheet in the case was filed against the rioters and sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked.

A supplementary charge sheet has now been filed in the Saket court, the officer added.

Imam, who came into the limelight during the Shaheen Bagh protest, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28.

