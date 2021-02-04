Delhi Police Files FIR Against Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Over Tweet on Farmers’ Protest: Report

Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg for her tweets on the ongoing farmers' protest, according to a report by India Today.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Greta Thunberg wrote "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India".

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

She later shared a document on the agitation saying, "Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest."

Earlier, the 18-year-old activist had deleted a tweet, in which she referred to a “toolkit” for the farmers and attached a Google document with details. However, after she deleted the tweet, screenshots of her post went viral, accusing her of “international conspiracy”.

Thunberg later on Wednesday posted a fresh tweet with an “updated toolkit”, which caused further furore on social media.

Twitter exploded with allegations that the document shared mistakenly by the young environmentalist shows how her tweets “weren’t organic and plan of a larger PR campaign to malign India”.

On Tuesday, American pop singer Rihanna and Thunberg had tweeted about the internet shutdown at farmers’ protest sites around New Delhi.

Sharing an article by CNN highlighting the internet cuts in Delhi that have been put in place to contain clashes, Rihanna wrote, "Why aren’t we talking about this?"

Thunberg's tweet drew the ire of environmental activists in India who called out the global 'School Strike for Climate' founder for tweeting in the matter while allaying her duties as an environmentalist. Some such as Professor Shamika Ravi pointed out the irony of a climate activist tweeted in the matter while turning a blind eye to certain farming practices practiced by agriculturalists in India. Rihanna was also called out.