Delhi Police Files FIR Against Rakesh Tikait, Other Farmer Leaders for Jan 26 Violence

The Delhi Police on Wednesday named Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait besides other farmer leaders in an FIR over the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

The FIR charges them with breach of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued regarding the rally.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs till now in various districts over the violent protest by agitating farmers on January 26, under sections of rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servant with deadly weapons.

Police has now begun investigation to analyse the video footage available to identify the violent protesters who damaged public property and attacked the Delhi Police personnel.

A large number of policemen were injured in the violence as farmers entered into Delhi with their tractors ahead of the scheduled time agreed with the police forces of Delhi, Haryana and UP. Meanwhile, the DCP North also visited the injured police personnel in the hospital.

Nearly 200 protesters have been detained so far. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has held a high-level meeting with senior police officers to take a stock of the situation and discuss the future course of action.