Delhi Police Files FIR Against Religious Leader for Anti-Islam Comments in Viral Video

The Delhi Police on Saturday filed an FIR against religious leader Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community. The FIR was filed on the complaint of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Khan, a sitting MLA from Okhla, filed a complaint against Yati Narasinghananda Saraswati for his controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad in a video, which went viral on social media recently.

In the video, the chief priest of Devi temple in Dasna, Ghaziabad, is seen making controversial remarks against the Prophet and Islam. The video is said to be of an event held at the Press Club in Delhi.

Amanatullah Khan, the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, filed the FIR against Narasinghan and at the Jamia Nagar Police station on Saturday.

Amanatullah Khan, sharing the video of Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati, said on Twitter, “We have absolutely no tolerance for the insult of our Prophet. This toxic insect should be punished by cutting both his tongue and head but the law of India does not allow us to do this. We have faith in the constitution of the country and I want the Delhi Police to take cognizance of it.’’

The Delhi Police has also registered an FIR against the priest taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video for hurting religious sentiment and disturbing communal harmony. In this regard, a senior Delhi Police officer said, “Taking cognizance of the video circulated on social media of a conference held at the press club, a case has been registered against Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, at the Parliament Street Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.”

However, another FIR has also been filed against the AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by BJP leader Kapil Mishra at the Dasna jail for threatening Yati Narasinghanand.