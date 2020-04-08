Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Files FIRs against Inmates of Dwarka, Bakkarwala Quarantine Centres for Misbehaviour

An inmate at the Bakkarwala quarantine centre allegedly misbehaved with members of a medical team and also spitted at them, according to an FIR liged at the MUndka police station.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Complaints were filed against some people in quarantine for creating hurdles in containment measures.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on the complaint from civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) against some individuals staying at the coronavirus quarantine centre in Dwarka.

The DUSIB said people staying in flats 109, 110, 111, 112 threw bottles filled with urine at the pump house which can be accessed from the windows of these flats only.

The quarantine centre has about 200 people who attended the mid-March Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, sources said. The FIR has been registered against unknown persons as there is no video recording or CCTV footage for evidence. An investigation is underway.

In another incident, the sub-divisional magistrate of Punjabi Bagh lodged a complaint at the Mundka police station about the misbehaviour of some quarantined individuals.

According to the FIR, the incident happened at the Bakkarwala quarantine centre where an inmate allegedly misbehaved with members of a medical team and also spitted at them. The accused was Identified as Mohd Irshad.

The police have registered a case under sections 188/269/270/271 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. Police are investigating the matter.

