In Daring Rescue Op, Delhi Police Save Couple from Paharganj Fire
A fire broke out on the first floor of a Paharganj building around 6 am and moved up, trapping sleeping residents on the second floor.
New Delhi: Dangling in the midst of fire, a young couple was saved by Delhi police officers in a dramatic rescue operation. The policemen went down nearly close to the fire to bring the distressed to safety.
Before the firefighters could come to the rescue, three policemen spotted a woman hanging from the second floor balcony and screaming for help.
A video of the incident shows policemen forming a chain to help the trapped husband and wife, who were dangerously close to the huge flames. They lowered a ladder from the fourth floor to help them climb up.
Since the raging blaze made the building inaccessible, constables Manoj Kumar and Amit, with the help of other policemen, broke open the lock of the one next door and pulled up the woman hanging from the grille of the balcony.
"The staff without caring for their life, reached the balcony of the second floor, made a human chain to reach the parapet. The woman, who was about to fall down, was saved first and later her husband was also rescued in a similar fashion," said a police officer.
Another man who was also trapped in the fire had jumped off to save himself and was injured. He is in hospital.
