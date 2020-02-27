English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Police Forms Two SITs to Probe Northeast Delhi Violence, Cases Transferred to Crime Branch
The police has so far filed 48 FIRs. The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday.
The police has so far filed 48 FIRs. The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.
The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh.
