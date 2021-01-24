Farmers' Tractor Rally Allowed to Enter Delhi Under Strict Vigil, Say Delhi Cops; Hint at 308 Pak Twitter Handles

Respecting Kisan Morcha's decision, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has allowed farmer unions to hold tractor rally on Republic Day inside the state capital. The officers added that this will be done under strict vigil as they had received intelligence inputs that hinted at "disturbance of peaceful protest".

"Three hundred and eight Twitter links were found that were linked to Pakistani handles. The areas decided have been pointed out in accordance with full-proof security arrangements. Haryana Police was also included in the discussion," Delhi police said, adding that the limit to the number of tractors will be finalised soon.

"We trust the farmers that they'll not camp in the capital and will return to their respective borders," they added.

Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police said the tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders, and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu.

"From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-feet road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway," Pathak said.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav had revealed that the protesting farmers had got "formal permission" from Delhi police for their tractor rally.

"As I told earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," he said. According to reports, the protesting farmers will hold a 100-km tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Speaking to news agency PTI, farmers' leader Abhimanyu Kohar also claimed that the Delhi police has given them "permission for tractor parade" on 26 January.