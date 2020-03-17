Delhi Police & Govt Officials Visit Shaheen Bagh, Urge Protesters to Vacate in View of Coronavirus Scare

New Delhi: Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protesters to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases including one death due to coronavirus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.