1-min read

Delhi Police & Govt Officials Visit Shaheen Bagh, Urge Protesters to Vacate in View of Coronavirus Scare

The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Delhi Police & Govt Officials Visit Shaheen Bagh, Urge Protesters to Vacate in View of Coronavirus Scare
New Delhi: Women during a sit-in demonstration against CAA and NRC on International Women's Day at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Reeti Agarwal)

New Delhi: Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti-CAA protesters to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had started on December 15.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases including one death due to coronavirus.

