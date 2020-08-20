Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested for Killing Man After a Quarrel

A head constable of Delhi police was arrested after he shot dead a 28-year-old man with his service pistol on Thursday morning following a quarrel between them, officials said.

Surender (47), posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, has been dismissed from service following the incident, they said. The incident took place near a hotel in Budh Vihar area on Thursday morning, when Surender was returning home after finishing his night shift, police said.

The head constable was coming back in a car along with another man named Deepak Gehlawat, who runs a gym in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Mor, police said. A quarrel broke out between them following which Surender shot Gehlawat with his service pistol, a senior police officer said.

Gehlawat was shot twice and sustained injuries on his left forearm and upper chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said, "He (head constable) has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him. He has also been dismissed from service. We are questioning him further to ascertain the motive behind the killing."

The service pistol used to kill Gehlawat has been seized, he said. It is yet to be ascertained whether Gehlawat, a resident of Nawada in Dwarka was just an acquaintance or his friend, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said,"Delhi Police is committed to implement measures for the welfare of the staff and improve professionalism. But there can be no tolerance for such kind of deviant behaviour." Delhi police condemns the act of head constable Surender, he said.