Delhi Police Head Constable Succumbs to Coronavirus

A Delhi Police head constable has died due to novel coronavirus at a hospital, officials said on Saturday. Leela Dhar, who was posted at the Defence Colony police station, died on Friday.

Dhar had reported about mild fever on July 11. He was taken to Nehru Homeopathic College and Hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He was later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He was shifted to ICU on July 19 and was given plasma therapy. On Friday, Dhar passed away, the DCP said.

More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far. Of these, more than 2,100 have recovered and resumed their duties, while over a dozen succumbed to the disease, police said.