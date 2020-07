A Delhi Police head constable posted at the Paschim Vihar (West) police station in outer Delhi died of Covid-19 at a hospital on Tuesday.

The head constable was admitted to the hospital due to liver complications and had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 25, the police said. On Tuesday, his condition deteriorated before he breathed his last.

More than 10 Delhi police personnel have died of Covid-19 till date, while around 2,000 have tested positive of which about 1,300 have recovered.