Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Head Constable Tests Positive For Covid-19, 11 Cops Quarantined

It is not clear how the head constable contracted the disease. So far, around 30 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Head Constable Tests Positive For Covid-19, 11 Cops Quarantined
Representative photo of Delhi police personnel. (PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable has tested positive for Covid-19 in outer north district, following which 11 policemen have been quarantined, officials said on Saturday.

The head constable posted at Alipur police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, they said.

"The 11 policemen who have been quarantined worked with the head constable who has tested positive for coronavirus," a senior police officer said.

It is not clear how the head constable contracted the disease. So far, around 30 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for the infection while on duty, officials had said on Friday.

The police headquarters will arrange the payment from the Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the concerned DCPs.

On Thursday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat the infected Delhi Police personnel.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres