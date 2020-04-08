Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Head Constable Tests Positive for COVID-19

The head constable was posted in the Foreign Regional Registration Office at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3. His test was conducted on Saturday and reports came on Wednesday, an officer said.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 11:46 PM IST
A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus in Rohini area on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, they received information around 3.40 pm that one head constable in Rohini's Sector-16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was posted in the Foreign Regional Registration Office at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3. His test was conducted on Saturday at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and reports came on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The head constable was informed by the hospital that he was tested positive, following which he informed his department. Later, the ambulance came at 7pm and took him to LNJP Hospital, the officer said.

His family has been placed under quarantine, police added.

