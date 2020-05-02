Delhi Police Help Woman Get Food for her 8 Cats Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Tahseen Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, has eight cats, including kittens. She was unable to feed the animals as their food was over, police said.
Representational Image: Reuters
The Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a woman who was unable to feed her eight cats due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
She had placed an order with a pet shop at New Friends Colony in South Delhi, but due to the restrictions the shop owner was unable to deliver the food. Thereafter, the woman contacted Shaheen Bagh SHO Vijay Pal Singh, they said. The SHO contacted the owner of the shop, collected the pet food and delivered it to Khan, police added.
