Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Helpline Number 112 Receives 10,000 Blank Calls a Day

On Sunday, a total of 15,672 calls were received on 112. Out of these, 10,288 were blank calls, one enquiry call and 5,383 crime-related calls.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Police Helpline Number 112 Receives 10,000 Blank Calls a Day
Representative image.

The Delhi Police launched emergency number 112 a week ago and it is already marred by ‘unintentional’ or ‘blank’ calls. The figures provided by the Delhi Police revealed that emergency helpline number 112 receives an average of 15,000 calls a day since its launch, out of which, nearly 10,000 or 65% were blank calls.

On Sunday, a total of 15,672 calls were received on 112. Out of these, 10,288 were blank calls, one enquiry call and 5,383 crime-related calls, The Times of India reported.

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. However, a caller is required to press 8 before the call gets connected to an operator, which has proven to be an effective solution.

“Though the calls are unintentional, they get registered with the police control room. But most smartphones ask users to press 8 to continue. In the case of unintentional calls, this doesn’t happen and the blank call does not reach any operator. Hence, both time and energy are saved,” the TOI quoted a senior officer.

If a blank call is received more than once from a number, the operators call back. However, they are often told that it was made by mistake or their child was playing with the phone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram