Delhi Police Helpline Received More than 51,000 Calls Since Lockdown First Started in March

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have so far received 51,041 calls on its helpline number started on March 24 to help people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Additional CP Mandeep Singh Randhawa said 32,127 calls were received on the helpline for movement passes as well as 1,330 calls from people informing about the non-availability of essential or food items. Of these 1,330 calls, 919 were related to no food or no money.

The police tried reaching out to all those 1,330 callers. “A total of nearly 450 callers who are still available in Delhi were delivered ration kits each containing 4 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg pulse, 1 kg salt, oil and spices all over Delhi by dedicated teams of Delhi Armed Police,” he said.

Since April 30, the helpline has received 1,809 calls related for migrant travel. It also received 565 calls related to medical issues while 63 were coronavirus-related, Randhawa said. Around 5,581 calls were received from outside Delhi.

Only 69 distress calls were received from senior citizens and 402 calls were from people away from their families. The helpline received 21 psychological distress calls.

“The police with the involvement of NGOs/RWAs and good samaritans fed nearly 1,74,852 persons and distributed dry ration kits to 343,” added Randhawa.