Delhi Police Holds Flag March, Deploys Heavy Security in Areas Ahead of Anti-Citizenship Law Protests

New Delhi: Flag march was conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in the national capital, following which heavy police force was deployed in parts of the city. This was done ahead of Friday prayers and protests calls by some organisations against the amended Citizenship Act, police said.

The police organised flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.

Adequate police force from adjoining districts and fifteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Northeast district to maintain the law and order situation in the area, they said.

