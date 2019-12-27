Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Holds Flag March, Deploys Heavy Security in Areas Ahead of Anti-Citizenship Law Protests

Delhi Police conducted a flag march in sensitive areas of the capital as a part of maintaining law and order, along with foot patrolling in other districts of the city.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Delhi Police Holds Flag March, Deploys Heavy Security in Areas Ahead of Anti-Citizenship Law Protests
Representative image. (Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: Flag march was conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in the national capital, following which heavy police force was deployed in parts of the city. This was done ahead of Friday prayers and protests calls by some organisations against the amended Citizenship Act, police said.

The police organised flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.

Adequate police force from adjoining districts and fifteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Northeast district to maintain the law and order situation in the area, they said.

