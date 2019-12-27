Delhi Police Holds Flag March, Deploys Heavy Security in Areas Ahead of Anti-Citizenship Law Protests
Delhi Police conducted a flag march in sensitive areas of the capital as a part of maintaining law and order, along with foot patrolling in other districts of the city.
Representative image. (Courtesy: PTI)
New Delhi: Flag march was conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in the national capital, following which heavy police force was deployed in parts of the city. This was done ahead of Friday prayers and protests calls by some organisations against the amended Citizenship Act, police said.
The police organised flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.
Adequate police force from adjoining districts and fifteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Northeast district to maintain the law and order situation in the area, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Airtel Xstream Box At Rs 2249 For Airtel Thanks Customers: Netflix, Live TV and More
- Deepika Padukone Reveals She and Ranveer Singh Gushed Over Hrithik Roshan While Watching War
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years